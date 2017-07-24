Chester Bennington's death has officially been ruled as suicide.

The Linkin Park frontman appeared to have taken his own life when he was tragically found dead in his home on Thursday (20.07.17) morning at the age of 41, and the LA County Coroner's Office confirmed on Monday (24.07.17), that Chester died of suicide by hanging.

According to People magazine, the case into the 'Crawling' hitmaker's death has now been closed, after an initial autopsy and toxicology reports were completed.

It comes after the star's band mates - Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Dave Farrell, Joe Hahn and Rob Bourdon - released a touching statement in which they said they had been left heartbroken and filled with ''grief and denial'' following the tragic passing of the singer.

In part of a lengthy open letter posted on their website, the 'In The End' musicians thanked fans for the support both they and Chester's family, wife Talinda and his six children, have received.

Part of the letter read: ''Dear Chester,

''Our hearts are broken. The shockwaves of grief and denial are still sweeping through our family as we come to grips with what has happened.

''You touched so many lives, maybe even more than you realized. In the past few days, we've seen an outpouring of love and support, both public and private, from around the world. Talinda and the family appreciate it, and want the world to know that you were the best husband, son, and father; the family will never be whole without you.

''Talking with you about the years ahead together, your excitement was infectious. Your absence leaves a void that can never be filled - a boisterous, funny, ambitious, creative, kind, generous voice in the room is missing.''

The message ended with a link directing fans to the website they have set up in honour of Chester, http://chester.linkinpark.com/, where they can leave their memories and tributes for the singer.