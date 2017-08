Chester Bennington's daughter asked her mother the most heartbreaking question about her late dad.

The Linkin Park frontman's wife Talinda Bennington revealed Lily asked her mother if he ''was on tour in [their] hearts''.

She tweeted: ''Lily asked me this morning...''IS DADDY ON TOUR IN OUR HEARTS?''.... Yes, my sweet baby he is. (sic)''

Meanwhile, Talinda previously admitted her life has been turned into a ''sick Shakespearean tragedy'' following Chester's death.

She wrote: ''One week ago, I lost my soulmate and my children lost their hero - their Daddy. We had a fairytale life and now it has turned into some sick Shakespearean tragedy. How do I move on? How do I pick up my shattered soul? The only answer I know is to raise our babies with every ounce of love I have left. I want to let my community and the fans worldwide know that we feel your love. We feel your loss as well.

''My babies are so young to have lost their daddy. And I know that all of you will help keep his memory alive. He was a bright, loving soul with an angel's voice. And now he is pain free singing his songs in all of our hearts. May God Bless us all and help us turn to one another when we are in pain. Chester would've wanted us to do so. Rest In Peace, my love. Always, Mrs.Talinda Bennington (sic)''

And Chester's ex-wife Samantha also paid tribute to her former spouse.

She said: ''Words can not express the devastating loss that my son & I both, along with the rest of our families are feeling over my ex husband & son's father's recent passing. Unreal to stay the least! I pray from my soul that he is at peace and no longer suffering.''