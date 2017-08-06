Someone has been trying to sell items from Chester Bennington's memorial service on eBay.

Friends and family of the late singer were horrified to discover that someone had put an order of service, wristband, lanyard and pin from his private funeral up for sale on the internet auction site and bids quickly reached over $50,000.

However, after those close to Chester stepped in, eBay agreed to remove the items, TMZ reports.

An eBay spokesperson insisted that the site does not allow sales that ''attempt to profit from tragedy''.

While the seller has not been publicly identified, it is reportedly believed that it was ''someone who worked with Linkin Park in production''.

Chester, 41, - who died by suicide at his home in Los Angeles last month - was laid to rest one week ago at South Coast Botanic Gardens in Palos Verdes, with just a few hundred people in attendance.

Chester's family wanted a private memorial for the star and the service was attended by family members, friends, bandmates and musicians he had worked with over the years.

Although fans could not attend the Palos Verdes funeral, Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda recently shared details of worldwide memorials for his late bandmate.

In his Instagram post - which offered fans an update in the week since Chester's passing - Mike also thanked their followers on behalf of his band mates Brad Delson, Dave Farrell, Joe Hahn and Rob Bourdon for their support during the difficult time.