Chester Bennington bought a $2.5 million house just two months before he died.

The Linkin Park singer purchased the five-bedroom family home in Palos Verdes Estates, California, in June, but he sadly took his own life in one of the bedrooms last Thursday (20.07.17) aged 41.

According to TMZ, the pad had four bathrooms, three outdoor decks and a large backyard complete with a spa and swimming pool.

The star's housekeeper found him in the house and his driver alerted the emergency services.

Chester - who had six kids - and his wife Talinda are said to have closed the deal on the property just over a week after his pal Chris Cornell took his own life.

Some close friends of the 'In the End' hitmaker believe his suicide may have been fuelled by grief after the Audioslave singer passed away.

Following Chris' death, Chester penned a heart-breaking letter to him which he posted on his Twitter account.

He wrote: ''Dear Chris, I dreamt about the Beatles last night. I woke up with Rocky Raccoon playing in my head and a concerned look my wife's face. She told me my friend had just passed away. Thoughts of you flooded my mind and I wept. I'm still weeping, with sadness, as well as gratitude for having shared some very special moments with you and your beautiful family. You have inspired me in many ways you could never have known. Your talent was pure and unrivaled. Your voice was joy and pain, anger and forgiveness, love and heartache all wrapped up into one. I suppose that's what we all are. You helped me understand that.

''I just watched a video of you singing 'A Day in the Life' by the Beatles and thought of my dream. I'd like to think you were saying goodbye in your own way. I can't imagine a world without you in it. I pray you find peace in the next life. I send my love to your wife and children, friends and family. Thank you for allowing me to be part of your life. With all my love. Your friend, Chester. (sic)''