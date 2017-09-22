Blink-182 have joined the line-up for Chester Bennington's tribute concert.

The rock trio have announced they will be taking to the stage at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on October 27 to pay tribute to the late Linkin Park frontman - who tragically took his own life in July this year at the age of 41 - at the 'Linkin Park & Friends Celebrate Life in Honour of Chester Bennington' tribute concert.

Taking to Twitter to confirm the news, the 'All The Small Things' hitmakers wrote: ''In honor of our friend #ChesterBennington, we're excited to announce we'll be performing w/ @LinkinPark October 27. (sic)''

As well as headline act Linkin Park - who will be performing without Chester for the first time - Blink-182 will be joined by the likes of Korn frontman Jonathan Davies, Avenged Sevenfold members M. Shadows and Synyster Gates, several members of System of a Down, Yellowcard singer William Ryan Key, and solo artist Kiiara, who featured on Linkin Park track 'Heavy'.

Meanwhile, Linkin Park singer Mike Shinoda recently revealed he was unsure about performing at the concert until he spoke to legendary producer Rick Rubin, who told him he would be helping to deliver a ''cathartic experience'' to their fans.

Mike said: ''I had gone to Rick Rubin as a source of guidance. He said, 'I think you guys need to get onstage.' I think that'll be the thing that'll feel good. It'll be super, super hard. We haven't gone out together in public, we haven't played.

''[He said] 'The fans want to see you. Not because they want to see a show, there's a cathartic experience that needs to happen and it'll inform what you guys are doing.'''

Money raised from the concert will go to Music for Relief's One More Light Fund in memory of the late singer, and tickets go on sale at 10am PDT on Friday (22.09.17).