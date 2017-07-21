The Black Eyed Peas are ''devastated'' by the death of Chester Bennington.

The Linkin Park frontman - who has six children - reportedly took his own life this week at the age of just 41 following a battle with depression and, although his passing came as a huge shock to fans, the 'Where Is the Love' hitmakers can't get their heads around it because the rocker seemed in ''good spirits'' recently.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', taboo said: ''I mean, we had been in the studio with him a couple months ago, and he seemed in good spirits, so when I heard the news, for me, personally, it devastated me.

''I was driving. I remember calling [Will.i.am]. I was like, 'Dude, I can't believe this. You know, he was just in the studio with us.' You know, we built a friendship with him, which is even harder, when you build a friendship outside of working with each other. So our hearts and condolences go to his family and Linkin Park.''

The group's co-founder Mike Shinoda confirmed on Thursday (20.07.17) that reports Chester had taken his own life are ''true'' and admitted he is distraught over the news.

He tweeted: ''Shocked and heartbroken, but it's true. An official statement will come out as soon as we have one.''

A host of other stars have also taken to social media to pay tribute to the singer, whose body was found at a private residence on Thursday morning.

Rihanna shared a picture of Chester on her Instagram account and praised his vocal talents.

Alongside a string of sad faces, she wrote: ''Literally the most impressive talent I've ever seen live! Vocal beast! #RIPChester #LinkinPark (sic)''

Steve Aoki has been ''destroyed'' by the news.

He wrote: ''My heart is shattered. I can't f***ing believe this is real. Crying writing this now. Destroyed.''

Fall Out Boy rocker Pete Wentz called for people to speak out more about mental health issues.

He tweeted: ''Mental health is no joke. We have to destigmatize the conversation around it.(sic)''

DJ Ryan Seacrest sent his sympathies to the singer's friends and family, including Chester's six children and wife Talinda Bentley, and described the news as ''tragic''

He posted: ''The news about Chester Bennington is devastating. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and @linkinpark. Such a tragic loss (sic)''

Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel remembered the 'Numb' singer as ''kind'' man.

He tweeted: ''Chester was one of the kindest men I've had on my show. My heart breaks for his family and friends. He will be missed terribly.''

Gabourey Sidibe is a big Linkin Park fan so was very upset by the news.

She posted: ''RIP Chester Bennington. This feels like a kick in the chest. My December has pulled me through many times. Depression is a real monster.''