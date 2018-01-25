Cheryl Hines has signed up to direct 'Revenge Wedding'.

The 52-year-old star will helm the ''funny adventure'' CBS Films movie about a woman who finds out her wealthy fiancé is cheating on her and sets out to get back on him by wreaking havoc at their wedding while aided by her best friend and several others.

She said in a statement: ''Everyone who has ever been devastated by betrayal will revel in the heart and redemption in this funny adventure.''

David White, Tamara Chestna and a scripting team of Keith Merryman and David A. Newman have penned the screenplay for the forthcoming film.

Ray Marshall will act as executive producer and Jordan Schur, Andrew O'Connor, and Suzanne Todd will produce.

CBS Films president Terry Press said: ''Cheryl is astute, and being a well-respected comedian herself, is a magnet for smart comedic talent.

''We could not be more excited about her taking the helm on 'Revenge Wedding'.''

While Hines has helmed a few movies in the past, she is known best for her acting career, most notably in her role as Larry David's wife Cheryl David in TV comedy series 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'.

Last year, she appeared in 'A Bad Moms Christmas', a sequel to 2016 comedy 'Bad Moms' which saw the return of Kathryn Hahn, Kristen Bell and Mila Kunis.

The trio portrayed three overwhelmed and under-appreciated mothers who attempt to create the perfect Christmas for their families and mums, with Hines playing Bell's on-screen mother.

Bell also starred in 2009 movie 'Serious Moonlight', which Hines helmed.

Hines has appeared in several other movies throughout her career, including 'Along Came Polly', 'Cake', 'Herbie: Fully Loaded', 'The Grand' and 'The Benefactor'.