Liam Payne has customised his own pair of trainers.

The 'Strip That Down' hitmaker has collaborated with Vodafone's new mobile service VOXI to test his hand at designing, which saw him co-create a ''lovely'' item of footwear with Graffiti Kings Artist Julien Beever.

Speaking about his recent venture, the 24-year-old singer said: ''So today I am here at the launch of the new mobile offering Voxi.

''We have co-created a lovely pair of trainers. It is definitely something I think I may have to do in my spare time now.''

As part of the project the One Direction band member was given a plain white pair of trainers and was asked to add his own twist to them during his ''scribbling'' session with Julien in a one-to-one graffiti masterclass.

The artist said: ''Today we are scribbling on some shoes with Liam.''

Liam - who has six-month-old son Bear with his partner Cheryl Tweedy - has hailed former England football captain, David Beckham, and 'Happy' hitmaker Pharrell Williams as his style icons, because he thinks both muses are free to experiment with their style however they desire.

The 'History' vocalist said: ''David Beckham has always been a style icon for me, he is great. I think he dresses really well and just does what he wants. And Pharrell as well, Pharrell is super cool because he just owns every single outfit that he puts on. He just does what he wants and that's what fashion should be about, just enjoying yourself.''

And Liam believes the most ''important thing'' for everyone, whether they are in the fashion or music business, is to collaborate, and he has revealed he often takes inspiration from other people, which he ''mashes up'' to create his own unique product.

He said: ''Collaboration is the most important thing. There is not many people in the world who can sit and make music by themselves, I mean you do see some amazing people on the internet these days. Go with your instinct. Take from other people what they do and try to mash up to do your own thing. I think when you are a singer you become a mixture of all your favourite artists.''

Liam's fans can be in with a chance of getting their hands on the one-of-a-kind creation, but all they need to do is follow the new @VOXI_UK Twitter channel and retweet the giveaway post. For terms and conditions check online at https://blog.vodafone.co.uk/liam-x-voxi/