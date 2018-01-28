Cheryl Tweedy has been in the studio with BRIT-nominated grime star J Hus.

The 'Bouff Daddy' rapper was photographed with the Girls Aloud singer at London's Ealing Studios - the home to production movement F/H Block and Naughty Boy.

The picture posted on F/H Block's Instagram account is captioned: ''This couldn't happen anywhere else... #FHBlockFamily (sic)''

It comes after Rak-Su were spotted with Cheryl and Naughty Boy at the same recording space.

The X Factor champions - made up of childhood friends Mustafa Rahimtulla, Ashley Fongho, Jamaal Shurland and Myles Stephenson 0 who collaborated with Naughty Boy and Wyclef Jean on 'Dimelo' - were an instant hit with Cheryl when they were on the talent show.

Cheryl last released music in 2014 in the form of her 'Only Human' album, and to make sure she comes back with a bang, Cheryl recruited Naughty Boy.

He said: ''Cheryl spoke to me at one of Simon Cowell's recent parties about doing something together and a future collaboration. I have actually got a song written for her now so we will see what happens.''

It was previously revealed the brunette beauty had kickstarted her return to the music industry when she registered a new song entitled 'That's My Song'.

Her Girls Aloud bandmate Nicola Roberts is listed as a songwriter alongside Triple 8 band member Iain James.

In October, Nicola confirmed she had been penning tracks for her pal.

She said: ''I'm writing for Cheryl, and also for myself, so hopefully those songs are good enough to make it out into the world.''

And Cheryl has also been in the studio with Afro-beat producers Team Salut.

Meanwhile, 'Common Sense' hitmaker J Hus recently told BANG Showbiz he is planning a trip stateside to try and break the country, and hinted he has some top secret collaborations in the works with some artists across the pond.

Asked if he's going to show the American stars ''a thing or two'' about grime music, he laughed: ''Yeah, definitely. We are definitely going to do a thing or two. I plan to this year.

''We've got a couple of things. I don't want to say yet, I won't to keep it a surprise.''