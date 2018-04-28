Girls Aloud are planning a reunion tour.

The group were formed in 2002 on ITV show 'Popstars: The Rivals' before splitting in 2013 and now Cheryl Tweedy has reached out to her former bandmates about reuniting before the group's 20th anniversary.

Cheryl has remained friends with Kimberley Walsh and Nicola Roberts but, according to The Sun newspaper, she recently reached out to Nadine Coyle and Sarah Harding about the possibility of getting the group back together.

All five members are now believed to be in contact for the first time in years.

The news comes after Nadine axed her upcoming solo tour, claiming it was not possible to put on the show she wanted.

She told her fans via social media: ''Hi guys, I am so sad to say I'm not able to do the tour at this time.

''I am so sorry and really wish things were different, but for many reasons it is not meant to be.''

''You deserve the best show possible and with such big venues and very little dates it was becoming impossible to achieve what we had wanted to do.

''Everything is a lesson and this is definitely one for me. Thank you for your continued love and support!''

Nadine previously claimed Girls Aloud split up because her bandmates were jealous of her.

She said: ''It was fine at the start but there's always politics in any band. It just happened that I always got more vocals than everybody else, so in terms of people wanting their voice heard, that wasn't happening.

''It made people, very bitter. They didn't like that. It's so sad for me to have to admit this stuff now because for so long, there's the band, and you want everybody to think we're best friends and we have pillow fights and, you know, drink milkshakes.

''That's what I wanted it to be. I really, really wanted that to be, but it just wasn't how it was. We're all very, very different characters.''