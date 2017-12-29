Cheryl Tweedy has been working with Naughty Boy on her comeback album.

The 34-year-old singer - who gave birth to her first child, Bear, with her boyfriend Liam Payne in March this year - is set to make her comeback to the music industry next year after having last released music in 2014 in the form of her 'Only Human' album.

And to make sure she comes back with a bang, the former Girls Aloud star has recruited producer Naughty Boy, who claims to have already penned a track for the beauty.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper, he said: ''Cheryl spoke to me at one of Simon Cowell's recent parties about doing something together and a future collaboration. I have actually got a song written for her now so we will see what happens.''

Cheryl is said to be keen to head back into the studio after having almost a year dedicated to raising her tot, and sources say she ''can't wait'' to work with the host of top producers she has lined up.

An insider claimed: ''Cheryl feels lucky she's been able to have a year off solely dedicated to Bear but she's now ready to make new music.

''Bear is at the age where she can now leave him with carers, meaning she's going to be able to hit the studio.

''She can't wait to work more with Naughty Boy but she also has other producers in the pipeline.''

Earlier this month, it was revealed Cheryl had kickstarted her return to the music industry when she registered a new song entitled 'That's My Song', with her Girls Aloud band mate Nicola Roberts listed as a songwriter alongside Triple 8 band member Iain James.

In October, Nicola confirmed she had been penning tracks for her pal.

She told BANG Showbiz: ''I'm writing for Cheryl, and also for myself, so hopefully those songs are good enough to make it out into the world.''