Cheryl Tweedy underwent therapy to help her be a better parent.

The 'Love Made Me Do It' singer decided to speak to someone in order to be a better mother to her son Bear, three, who she shares with ex Liam Payne.

She said: ''It was just time. I felt an overwhelming amount of responsibility for me to be stable and OK inside myself and to be able to raise my son with stability and the best care I could provide him with. I felt the responsibility to do that and to understand myself. Why did I feel anxious? Why did I keep things in? And all that. My life is not about me any more or my career; it's about another little human being I'm responsible for ... I'm really happy now, very content. For the first time in my life, I'm happy being just me. I probably need that and Bear probably needs that right now ... But it took therapy for me to learn those things. I don't think about finding a man at all. I really don't think about it.''

And the 36-year-old singer says seeing a therapist has really helped her to ''change her thoughts'' and remove herself from ''unhealthy'' habits.

She added to The Times magazine: ''My therapist would give me different tips on the way to change my thoughts. You can get into a really unhealthy thought pattern or habit about the way you take in information and absorb it and how you speak to yourself. At one stage in my life, if I spoke to another human being the way I spoke to myself, it would be terrible. But I've stopped all that. I don't do any of it any more. I would definitely go back to therapy if I felt I needed to. I just don't beat myself up any more. There are so many societal ideals that are unrealistic. I feel we need to get over that a bit. I wouldn't change any of it now, in hindsight. Obviously, you go through hard times and you think, 'How the f**k am I here? How do I cope?' But you get through and then you learn from it and grow from that.''