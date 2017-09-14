Cheryl Tweedy thinks her style has ''evolved'' over time.

The 34-year-old singer started smothering her face in foundation when she was 18 years old, but the star thinks her make-up looks have come a long way since her younger days and her time in Girls Aloud when she used to adorn harsh black eyeliner.

Speaking about how her appearance has developed over time on ITV's 'This Morning' on Wednesday (13.09.17), the brunette beauty said: ''I never got into foundation until I was 18/19.

''I hope it's changed. I would say my make-up look has changed a lot especially since the Girls Aloud days. I just evolve over time.''

However, the 'Fight For This Love' hitmaker still has a penchant for eye make-up and has revealed a smokey eye is her ultimate signature look because it makes her feel her ''best''.

She explained: ''I think my signature look now is probably smokey eyes, I always feel my best when my eyes are done.

''I swear by my mascara, I always love having mascaras on and I swear by a bit of bronzer.''

And Cheryl has admitted she is ''gutted'' when she has her make-up perfected by a stylist prior to an extravagant star-studded event.

She said: ''There's been occasions when I've been on the red carpet and I've really loved the make make-up on that day, and I get home and I am actually gutted I have to wash this off. So just take a couple of selfies.''

Cheryl gave birth to her first child Bear - who she has with her beau Liam Payne - in March this year, and the star has revealed her top tip for other mothers would be to try and moisturise as much as you can, even if it means pouring coconut oil, which the musician swears by, into your bath.

The star - who has starred in campaigns for L'Oreal and Eylure - explained: ''My top my top tip for new mums would be, you don't always get time to moisturise when you've jumped in the shower quickly while they are napping, so my tip would be jump in the bath and put your oil in the bath so you will be moisturised when you come out.

''I use coconut oil from head to toe. Literally you can eat it, put it in your hair, your face, your body. It's brilliant stuff.''