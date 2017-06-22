Cheryl Tweedy is reportedly taking private boxing lessons.

The 33-year-old singer - who welcomed her son Bear into the world with her boyfriend Liam Payne in March - is believed to have started working out at home with the help of personal trainer Shane Collins, who is dating her assistant Lily England, as she doesn't want prying eyes on her whilst she's exercising.

A source said: ''Cheryl didn't want to have people staring at her in the gym or at classes, so Shane goes to her house.''

And the former Girls Aloud singer is also thought to have cut sugar from her diet, after she got used to snacking on chocolate during her pregnancy.

The source added to Closer magazine: ''Cheryl has been on a sugar-free plan, which has helped her enormously, and has managed to wean herself off the chocolate and ice-cream treats during her pregnancy.''

The news of Cheryl's new fitness regime comes after her 23-year-old beau Liam recently revealed the beauty thinks she's ''massive'', despite the hunk insisting she's already shed her baby weight.

He said: ''Pregnancy is hard to deal with, it's that first pair of jeans you can't get into and she thinks she's massive but she's lost everything.''

Meanwhile, the One Direction hunk also hailed his partner as the ''mum of the year'' for her ''amazing'' work raiding their son.

He gushed: ''She's been amazing, she's been literally the best mum in the world. That's all I can ask for. And obviously she's supported me going off and doing my thing with my career and stuff, but she literally has been the mum of the year, she's amazing.''

And Liam also admitted that having recently become a dad for the first time, he has developed a new-found appreciation for mothers.

He explained: ''Look after the women in your life because, honestly, what I've learned more than anything about being a dad is how hard it is to be a mum.

''It's such a hard thing, she hasn't had any help from anybody, she's done it all herself and I think she's truly amazing.''