Cheryl Tweedy has dropped a huge hint she could be set for a music comeback.

The 34-year-old singer has sparked speculation she might be picking up the microphone again in the near future after quizzing her fans about which songs they liked from her albums, including her last studio record, 2014's 'Only Human', which weren't released as singles.

She wrote on Twitter: ''Yoo hoo can you tweet me the songs from my albums that you think should've been singles please (sic)''

The star was inundated with responses, with one fan suggesting one of the tunes, 'All in One Night', should've had a music video.

The 'I Don't Care' hitmaker admitted that was one of her favourite tracks, too.

Cheryl tweeted: ''!!! I wrote that in less than an hour. It was my fav too (sic)''

'Only Human', the star's fourth studio album, peaked at number seven in the album charts, and her last single, also titled 'Only Human', dropped in March 2015 but flopped in the UK Singles Charts, peaking at just number 70.

In March, the star gave birth to her and partner Liam Payne's baby Bear, and it was claimed motherhood could mark the end of Cheryl's days in the music industry.

A source said at the time: ''Cheryl concedes she can't compete with the big names in the charts.

''She still wants to make music and was in the studio during the early days of her pregnancy.

''But it's not her number one focus any more, even though making music remains a huge passion.''

This comes after she quit her judging role on TV talent show 'The X Factor' in April 2016 to ''focus on her music career''.

Her representative said at the time: ''Cheryl has decided she will not be returning as a judge for the next series of 'The X Factor'. Cheryl met with Simon Cowell recently to inform him of her decision.

''Cheryl has enjoyed her involvement with the hit show but has decided to focus on her music career. She has started work on a new album which will be released later this year.''