Cheryl Tweedy says her son Bear is ''the reason I get up in the morning''.

The 36-year-old singer raises Bear, two, with her former partner Liam Payne, and praised the tot as her ''world'' as she appeared on 'Children In Need' on Friday (15.11.19).

She said: ''My son means the world to me, he's the reason I get up in the morning, I can't imagine ever having to be without him.''

Meanwhile, Cheryl recently revealed she had an ''irrational'' fear her son would be swapped at birth.

The star refused to be parted from her baby while they were still in hospital after he was born because she was convinced she'd be given the wrong child back.

She said: ''When I had him, first of all I wouldn't let the doctors take him out of the room. I read this story about two girls being swapped at birth and it was playing on my mind. I was so irrational...I didn't want anyone to take him.''

The star also explained how her son's unusual moniker came from a nickname he was given while they were in hospital as she'd initially struggled to come up with a unique name.

She said: ''When I was in the hospital, he used to make these noises. We had specialists coming in to see what was going on, he was breathing like - quite cute but nothing worrisome.

''It was just him. The midwife used to come in and say: 'How's the little bear?' I didn't have the name prior...

''I couldn't get the nickname out of my mind. We toyed with others but I didn't want him to be the third and such and such in his class. I wanted him to have a unique name.''