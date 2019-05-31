Cheryl Tweedy finds it difficult being a working mother.

The 'Love Made Me Do It' hitmaker - who has Bear, two, with her ex-partner Liam Payne - admits it can be tough juggling motherhood and her career but she says his happiness is the most important thing.

She said: ''It's not easy mostly, emotionally it's hard but I just feel like I'm getting a good balance but it takes some time. It's not easy, it's really not easy being a working mum. You just find it somehow, I'll do things in the morning to make sure I'm there for bed and bath time, so I've woke him up for breakfast and I'm back for him going to bed. He doesn't know any different at this point, he's out playing, he doesn't care. Even if I'm there, he's not looking at me, he's playing with his Lego or whatever he's doing. His happiness is the main thing at the end of the day.''

And the 35-year-old singer hasn't yet told her son what she does for a living, although Bear is starting to recognise his dad on television.

She added to MailOnline: ''I haven't done that yet as I'm still teaching him ABC ... I'm not there yet, but I don't know how I'm going to explain that [her career]. But he watches videos and stuff on the phone or TV and he always goes 'aw' and gives us a cuddle. He recognises something is happening, even with his dad [Liam Payne] as well. He's like, 'How are they in the phone, what are you doing in the phone dancing away?' So there will come that time, probably when he's about eight or nine, even six of seven, he'll be like, 'So what do you do for work?' when he goes to school and his friends are curious.'''