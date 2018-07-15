Cheryl Tweedy's new album has been inspired by heartbreak.

The twice-married singer recently split from Liam Payne, the father of her 16-month-old son, and her comeback album will reportedly feature the break-up song 'Let You'.

A source told The Sun on Sunday: ''The track is a huge pop song and a strong contender to be the lead single for Cheryl's comeback.

''Although the lyrics are about a painful split, it was written before she separated from Liam, but it's obviously something she can relate to from past relationships.

''There are a lot more deeply personal songs on the album, which has been co-penned with her former Girls Aloud bandmate Nicola Roberts.''

Singer-songwriter Raye, 20, has been working on the record with Cheryl and has previously revealed it is deeply personal.

She said: ''We've gone proper personal and opened up some layers.

''She was really open and I think she's got her head on straight.

''She wanted a young up-and-coming writer to help her put her ¬perspective out there and into a song.

''The music is really good. I think she's got something really exciting coming up.''

Another of the 'Fight for this Love' singer's collaborators, producer Naughty Boy, also revealed he's recorded a track with Cheryl about her and 24-year-old Liam's son, Bear.

He teased recently: ''Cheryl has got back in the studio just after having a baby and it's still very personal, but she is a real artist and a perfectionist.

''She does up to 12 hours a day and I just feel that shows how ready she is.''

''I can't tell you the name of her track but it has been influenced by her son Bear.

''It has got more edge than anything she has done before. I feel it is going to be very special and meaningful.''

Cheryl, 35 - who was previously married to soccer star Ashley Cole and businessman Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini - last released music in 2014 in the form of her 'Only Human' album.