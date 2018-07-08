Cheryl Tweedy's former husband has lashed out at Liam Payne, calling him a ''little man'' who was wrong for her.

The Girls Aloud singer and the One Direction star called time on their two-year relationship recently and Cheryl's second husband Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini has lashed out at Liam, insisting the 24 year old was too young for Cheryl, 35.

JB is also believed to have told friends that he wants Cheryl, who has a 15-month-old son Bear with Liam, back.

A source told the Sun on Sunday: ''JB always knew Liam and Cheryl wouldn't last -- she is 10 years older.

''If Cheryl walked back into his life he would give their relationship another go.

''Marriage has always been sacred for JB. He loved Cheryl deeply.

''She was the only family he had. He was upset they finished and always wanted to protect her and still does.''

JB's comments come after he and Liam narrowly avoided an altercation at London celebrity haunt, the Chiltern Firehouse, recently.

An insider said: ''Liam was worse for wear. He was goading JB but JB said he was not going to get involved with a 'little 24 year old boy'.

''He's not one to cause a fuss and knew Liam was only acting like that because was a little tipsy.''

Cheryl and Liam announced their split earlier this month via their Twitter accounts.

They said: ''We are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways. It's been a tough decision for us to make. We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together.''

Liam moved out of the £5 million mansion they shared in Surrey but they will share parental duties of their son Bear.

A source said after the split: ''Cheryl and Liam worked really hard on their relationship - they had troubles earlier this year and were able to get through them. But they're in different stages of their lives and, after a lot of careful thought, came to a decision that it's best for everyone if they do go their separate ways.

''He still cares for her and she cares for him. They still have an ongoing relationship together. They have a baby together. Both Cheryl and Liam have successful careers that take a lot of time, which didn't always make things easy. There were ups and downs for a long time.''