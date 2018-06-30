Cheryl Tweedy marked her 35th birthday with a mini Girls Aloud reunion with her former bandmates Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh.
The 'Crazy Stupid Love' hitmaker was joined by her bandmates Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh to celebrate the milestone birthday.
Sharing a picture of the trio on Instagram, Nicola wrote: ''Friendship never ends ... Birthday eve love for Chez last night (sic)''
And the flame-haired star also penned a sweet message to Cheryl, thanking her for all the support over the years.
She added: ''I took this in New York a couple of weeks ago when missy (@cherylofficial ) decided to fly out with me to support me at my show. It was the first thing I had done in a v long time and it was just another example of how lovely you are inside.
''And when people were surprised that you had done something so kind all I had to answer with was that's who she is. We were all jet lagged here and over trying to take a pic but it's the only snap I have of us. I know I could throw anything your way and you'd be there trying to figure it out with me. I don't know what I'd do without you. Happy Birthday beautiful (sic)''
The brunette beauty later took to social media to thank her fans and friends for their birthday wishes.
Alongside a selfie, she wrote: ''Go shorty it's my birthday. Thank you so much for all my lovely birthday wishes .. very kind of you (sic)''
