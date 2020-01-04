Cheryl Tweedy is planning to have more children via a sperm donor.

The 36-year-old singer already has two-year-old son Bear with her former partner Liam Payne but wants to add to her family and has decided to use a sperm donor because she is currently single.

Cheryl told The Times magazine: ''If time was on my side and I was in my twenties, yeah, I would wait and consider more options, or wait for somebody I felt was right, but...

''You could meet somebody and for that year it feels incredible, but there is never a guarantee because there are so many variables that can happen. Life is a funny old game.''

Cheryl - who was previously married to footballer Ashley Cole and restaurateur Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini - revealed she will get the sperm from ''out of town''.

Cheryl said: ''You can get it from abroad,'' and she joked: ''Do you imagine some guy from Newcastle saying, 'That's my child?' There's a lot to choose from and a lot to think about.''

Cheryl also admitted that she has not been lucky in love, claiming that she isn't good at choosing a partner.

She said: ''I'm just not very good at choosing. I think I've always had a bit of that disease where I'm a kind of contradiction.

''I'm attracted to people who have traits I hate, if that makes any sense to you? Because it makes no sense to me. It's almost like, 'Can I help them ...?'

''But I'm very much in a good space now. I've come so far past all of that. I'm so happy now. I am happy with who I am and where I am in my life, and with my situation... (and) my son.

''I didn't need to choose him. He chose me! And it's changed my world view. It's changed everything for me in the best way. I had to reassess myself as a person, as a woman, as an older woman.''