Cheryl Tweedy is a ''different'' person since becoming a mother.

The 35-year-old singer is hugely protective of her young son Bear, 20 months, whose father is Cheryl's ex Liam Payne and she insisted having a child to care for has changed her for the better.

She told The Guardian: ''Being a teenager is disgusting. I'd never want to be in my 20s again. My life since the baby, and my life prior to the baby ... they're two different people, in the best possible way.''

Cheryl also insisted she will never share information about her son on social media.

She said: ''I'm not going to take his childhood away from him and expose him like that. It's not my decision to make. And there's trolls everywhere. For someone to make time to go on my page and write something sh***y, they've got to have a pretty sad life. At the end of the day, I think trolls are just confused fans.''

And part of Cheryl's new mature outlook is putting former feuds behind her, such as the long-running animosity between her and Lily Allen.

She said: ''We're both women, now. We're both mothers. It sounds like she's been through a lot of stuff we didn't know about. Honestly, she's quite fascinating to me. She's ballsy, and outspoken, and says what she thinks regardless of what people think of her. To be a woman in the industry and do that takes some balls. I like that about her. Nobody wants a wallflower, do they?''

And the star admitted she is happy she never made it big in America as her fame is more manageable when she can still be anonymous in some parts of the world.

She said: ''It depends how you experience [fame]. If I was running around the world feeling isolated and fed up, being pulled, prodded and poked, it would drive me mad. That's why I like the fact that I can go to different countries and be anonymous.''