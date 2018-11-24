Cheryl Tweedy reportedly lost out on a West End role to Caroline Flack.

The 'Love Made Me Do It' singer was believed to be in talks to take on the role of Roxie Hart in the London stage production of 'Chicago' but the part ultimately went to her former 'The X Factor' co-star Caroline instead.

According to The Sun, Cheryl, 35, has wanted to play the iconic part, portrayed by Renee Zellweger in the Oscar-winning 2002 movie, for years but she was beaten to the role by Caroline, 39.

Meanwhile, Cheryl recently revealed that she will ''move on'' with her life if her musical comeback is a flop.

The star - who has a 19-month-old son called Bear with her ex-boyfriend Liam Payne - has revealed that motherhood has transformed her outlook on life, meaning she now measures her success by happiness rather than by record sales.

Speaking before the release of her comeback single, Cheryl - who split from Liam earlier this year - told the Guardian newspaper: ''If it goes in at 80, it's time for me to move on with my life. I'm not going to jump around working hard and spending time away from my son for that.''

The song entered the UK charts at number 19 before swiftly falling outside the Top 40.

Cheryl first found fame as part of Girls Aloud, the pop group created through ITV's 'Popstars: The Rivals' and recently revealed she's been seeing someone in the past year to keep her anxiety ''in check''.

But the British star also insisted that her previous worries have now become ''less relevant''.

She said: ''I used to have anxiety - [I've] been seeing someone in the past year to keep that in check - I don't want to be stressed as a mam or a pop star.

''We're supposed to be living our best lives, aren't we? Stresses I used to feel are less relevant.''