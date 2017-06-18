Cheryl Tweedy has hailed Liam Payne as an ''amazing daddy''.

The 33-year-old singer and the One Direction hunk welcomed their son Bear into the world almost three months ago, and in honour of Father's Day on Sunday (18.06.17), Cheryl took to Instagram to praise her partner's parenting skills.

Posting a black and white photo of Liam, 23, on the photo sharing app, Cheryl wrote: ''Happy 1st Father's Day Liam.. You are the most amazing daddy and the best example for our son. The way he looks at you says it all. Your relationship melts my heart. You are the centre of his world & We adore you (sic)''

The touching tribute is the first post the former Girls Aloud singer has made since she announced the birth of her son in a picture uploaded to the site on March 26, when Mother's Day is celebrated in the UK.

She wrote: ''On Wednesday 22nd March Liam and I became parents to an incredibly beautiful, healthy baby boy, weighing 7lb 9 and looking like a dream. Although he still doesn't have a name he is already stealing hearts. We are all madly in love and overwhelmingly happy with our little arrival. Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers around the world. A day that now has a different meaning to me forever (sic).''

And the 'Strip That Down' singer also announced the news on the same day, as he said he felt ''blessed'' to have become a parent.

Liam wrote at the time: ''My close friends and family know there are very few times when I'm left speechless... wow!

''I'm incredibly happy to welcome our new baby boy into the world, it's a moment that I will never forget for the rest of my life and my favourite memory I have so far.

''I'm completely in awe of his incredible mother and how she has been the whole way through this, she's really made my dreams come true. We haven't named him yet but he's already capturing hearts including mine. I feel very blessed.

''Happy Mother's Day everyone! (sic).''