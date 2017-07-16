Cheryl Tweedy is like a ''big sister'' to Reggie 'n' Bollie.

The Ghanaian music duo - whose real names are Reggie Zippy and Bollie Babeface - developed a bond with the former Girls Aloud singer when she mentored them to success on 'The X Factor', in which they came second, in 2015 but, despite two years passing by, they're still really close to the brunette beauty.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, Bollie said: ''Cheryl is like a big sister. She's always looking out for us. She advised us on what to do, what not to do, because she's more experienced than us. She's a big artist, she's seen it, she's done it all. It's great to have a friend like that. She's been a friend ever since we met her on the show.''

And the pair are hoping that one day they can join forces with the 34-year-old singer and collaborate on a track together but are adamant they won't use her for her fame.

Bollie explained: ''Yeah. The fact she is someone who is close with us, we don't want to use that to opportunity to try and jump on board and say let's do a song together, simply because we want to work hard and earn it and get to that stage ...

''She's a big star, a superstar, and the fact we are blessed to have her in her life doesn't mean we need to just use [her fame].''

However, the duo may have to wait a little while to bag their duet as the 'Call My Name' hitmaker has been busy looking after her four-month-old son Bear, whom she has with her boyfriend Liam Payne, and is yet to make her television comeback.

