Cheryl Tweedy is in ''a really good place'' at the moment.

The 35-year-old star and her 24-year-old boyfriend Liam Payne called time on their two-year relationship recently and Cheryl's pal and former Girls Aloud bandmate Kimberley Walsh says the singer is doing great.

She told The Sun on Sunday's Fabulous magazine: ''Cheryl's in a really good place and we're just helping each other through.''

Kimberley also praised Cheryl for being a great mother to son Bear, 15 months.

She said: ''Bear is such a happy, content child that she must be doing something right.

''We mother quite similarly, which I think was always likely because we're such close friends. She's got so many nieces and nephews that it's like she's always done this and she's doing really well.''

Cheryl's other former bandmate Nicola Roberts recently spoke out about the split, saying that Cheryl is doing good.

She said: ''She's good, I actually think what's been interesting this week is how the misogyny through the media has been played out.

'''Oh why can't she hold a man down' and stuff like that, but why can't a man hold her down?

''But she's good.''

After months of speculation, Cheryl and Liam announced last week that they had called time on their romance.

They said in a joint Twitter statement: ''We are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways. It's been a tough decision for us to make. We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together.''

Cheryl was previously married to former England soccer player Ashley Cole from 2006 to 2010 and then to French businessman Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini from 2016 to 2018.