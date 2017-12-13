Cheryl Tweedy has confirmed she's been in the studio with Nicola Roberts and producers Team Salut.

The former Girls Aloud star replied to the Afrobeat trio - comprised of GKP, Mista Wood and T.I.M - on Twitter after they thanked her for making their ''year'' at the session.

Team Salut wrote on Twitter: ''Todays session has been the highlight of our year @NicolaRoberts @CherylOfficial saaaafe quick maths (sic)''

And Cheryl - who has eight-month-old son Bear with boyfriend Liam Payne - replied: ''thank you for a great session you guys are amazing .. quick maths (sic)''

And the lads - who have worked on tracks with the likes of Rita Ora, Emeli Sande and Yxng Bane in the past - wrote back: ''Lol yh man was fun. Still dont know how you did it, or maybe it was the coffee @NicolaRoberts we gonna get your bongos for the next one (sic)''

The former 'X Factor' judge has kept a relatively low profile since she fell pregnant with Bear last year, but it looks like she's about to make a huge comeback on the music scene.

Speaking to BANG Showbiz, Nicola, 32, said of her time penning lyrics for her pal: ''I'm writing for Cheryl, and also for myself, so hopefully those songs are good enough to make it out into the world.''

'Call My Name' hitmaker Cheryl has an impressive five number one singles under belt.

The brunette beauty's last studio album was 2014's 'Only Human'.

Though Cheryl is back working on music, she previously admitted she's hoping to spend more time with her son.

When asked when she will work on new tunes, she said: ''I am thinking about it but I want more time with Bear at the moment. I do have plans and I am receiving songs and music at the moment.''