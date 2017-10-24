Cheryl Tweedy has no regrets about her time in the music industry.

The 34-year-old pop star first found fame as part of the chart-topping group Girls Aloud - which also featured Nadine Coyle, Sarah Harding, Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh - before she became a solo artist, and despite numerous ups and downs over the years, Cheryl has insisted she has zero regrets.

She wrote on Twitter: ''It just dawned on me that next month I will have been in this industry for 15 years

''I've experienced the great the good the bad and the ugly! And I'm happy for it all.. I wouldn't change a bit of it !

''Thank you to all of you who have been by my side .. and watched me grow and learn and have been growing and learning with me .. so amazing (sic)''

Cheryl gave birth to her first child, Bear, in March this year, and the singer recently admitted she's in no rush to head back to work.

The brunette beauty, whose boyfriend is One Direction star Liam Payne, explained that unlike a lot of mothers, she doesn't need to return to her day job so soon after giving birth.

The 'Crazy Stupid Love' hitmaker - who has also starred as a judge on 'The X Factor' - shared: ''I've got the luxury of being able to spend time with my new child.

''Some mums have to rush back to work, but I'm going to take the time to spend time with him and then go back.''