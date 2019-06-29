Cheryl Tweedy says motherhood has made work more fun.

The 35-year-old star welcomed son Bear, two, with her former boyfriend Liam Payne, 25, in 2017 and while Cheryl took a break from work for ''head space'' after the tot was born, she is thrilled to be back recording and performing.

She told Dermot O'Leary on his BBC Radio 2 show: ''It's actually more fun since I became a mother. You know you see me sometimes at work and I would be like, Dermot I can't. I can't go any longer. Now I'm like, yeah let's go..

''First of all I had a break which I needed and that was important for my head space more than anything and its fun that I get to come into work and do the things I love for a career, but I also get to go home to the most precious part of my life.''

While Cheryl wants to get back to touring, she says she doesn't plan to get straight back to arenas.

She explained: ''I need to see if people are engaging with the music and if people want that first before I make that decision.

''The fans keep asking for more intimate gigs, please intimate gigs or please private gigs, so I might look into doing that first. Just to dip my toe back in and see how that feels for me as well.''

However, one huge performance that she would be interested in is Glastonbury, with Cheryl saying: ''I should, I'll look into that.''