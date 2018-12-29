Cheryl Tweedy feels ''mum guilt'' when she's away from her son.

The 35-year-old singer is mother to 21-month-old son Bear - whom she has with ex Liam Payne - and says that since returning to work following her tot's birth, she's finding it difficult to be away from him without feeling guilty.

She said: ''I'm still figuring it out, finding new emotions I've never felt before.

''I've got 'mum guilt' definitely. And it all feels different. But it was something I had to do. It's good for me to have a bit of me back.''

But the former Girls Aloud singer has all the help she needs in the form of her own mother Joan, who will travel all the way from Newcastle to London to put Bear to bed if Cheryl has to work late into the night.

Dismissing rumours that her mother has moved in with her, the 'Parachute' singer added: ''Unfortunately, she hasn't moved in with me, because I would like her to.

''She's not into the idea at all. She's too much of Geordie, and she has grandchildren up there. I can't really take her away from them.

''But bless her, she travels up and down the country. When my work involves a night out that's way past Bear's bedtime, she will come and put him to bed. I don't want anyone else to do that.''

And although she's no longer with Bear's father Liam after the pair split in July following two and a half years together, Cheryl is loving life as a single mum, and joked that she wants ''100 children''.

Speaking to the Daily Mail newspaper's Weekend magazine, she said: ''I would like to have 100 children, but it's not going to work out like that.''