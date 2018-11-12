Cheryl Tweedy has ''focused less on her insecurities'' since becoming a mother.

The 'Crazy Stupid Love' hitmaker - who has 19-month-old son Bear with her ex-partner Liam Payne - says her whole body and face has changed since she welcomed her son into the world but she doesn't ''care'' what she looks like now as she is ''amazed'' by herself.

She told Style magazine: ''My whole body, even my face, everything's changed since Bear was born. But I feel like I'm better than who I was. I don't care what my body looks like in that respect. I created a life! I'm amazed by myself. And I'm kinder to myself because of it. I focus less on my insecurities, because they're so much less relevant.''

Earlier this year, soon after their break up, Liam hinted that the split between him and the 35-year-old singer was not his decision.

He explained: ''I didn't really expect any of this obviously and it's difficult. I think sometimes people need to remember that behind all those statements and things there are actually people who are going through the same sort of stuff that you go through whether they're famous, rich or whatever they are, it doesn't matter.

''Yeah, no I'm feeling ok, I'm a bit fragile at times. No I'm alright you know, it's been ok. Obviously there's a lot of stuff I've still got to sort out with my life but ... You're tryna like, you break up and like obviously we've broken up and then it was like a couple of days or a couple of weeks before we actually like put the announcement out and that's the bit when it really hits home I guess but at the same point it's like breaking up twice like, we already did this once and now I'm having to go through all of that again just because.''