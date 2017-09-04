Cheryl Tweedy has sent congratulations to Prince William and Duchess Catherine after it was revealed they are expecting their third child.

The 33-year-old singer - who has five-month-old son Bear with boyfriend Liam Payne - was delighted to learn the royal couple will welcome a sibling for Prince George, four, and two-year-old Princess Charlotte into the world next year.

She tweeted: ''Awww congratulations to Will and Kate on their baby news !! 3rd royal baba on its way (sic)''

'Good Morning Britain' presenter Susanna Reid was also thrilled by the news.

She posted: ''Congratulations! Happy baby news.''

Meanwhile, Prince Harry revealed earlier on Monday (04.09.17) that he is ''very, very happy'' for his brother and sister-in-law.

Harry was meeting with victims of the Manchester terrorist attack - which saw a bomb detonated at an Ariana Grande concert in May - when he was asked about the news.

He told reporters: ''[It's] fantastic, great. Very, very happy for them.''

While Kensington Palace revealed Catherine is once again suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum - an extreme form of acute morning sickness - when they announced her pregnancy, Harry reassured well-wishers she is doing ''OK''.

He said: ''I haven't seen her for a while but I think I she's OK.''

The arrival of the royal baby will see Harry bumped to sixth in line to the throne, behind his father Prince Charles, brother William and his sibling's brood.

The couple's pregnancy news was released in a statement earlier on Monday, when it was revealed Catherine's condition meant she'd had to pull out of on official engagement scheduled for later in the day.

The royal announcement stated: ''Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child. The Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news.

''As with her previous two pregnancies, The Duchess is suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum. Her Royal Highness will no longer carry out her planned engagement at the Hornsey Road Children's Centre in London today.

''The Duchess is being cared for at Kensington Palace.''