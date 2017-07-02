Cheryl Tweedy celebrated her 34th birthday with a party in her back garden.

The 'Crazy Stupid Love' hitmaker was joined by pals including her ex-Girls Aloud bandmate Nicola Roberts and X Factor act Reggie N Bollie at the celebratory event.

For the party, Cheryl and Liam's garden was full of streamers, which were draped on the huge oak tree that filled the outside space. Bouquets of flowers and bird cages hung from the tree whilst there were tables set out within the grounds that had a pastel theme. Pale blue and pink glasses adorned the tables and there were burgers and cakes for the guests to snack on.

Neither Liam, Cheryl or their three-month-old son Bear was seen in the videos posted to social media of the event.

Meanwhile, Liam previously confessed he doesn't know what to get Cheryl for her birthday because she's ''got everything''.

He admitted: ''We are going to have a little get together thing for her which will be nice, she needs more memories and stuff like that rather than presents, she's got everything, if she wants something she'll get it.

''Now I've got to think of memories and things that will bring us all together. It's all happened so quickly and it's the most beautiful thing I've ever been a part of. Making my son, it's incredible. It's a really special time.''

Ever since Cheryl gave birth, Liam has always praised the singer for being an amazing mum.

He recently gushed: ''She's been amazing, she's been literally the best mum in the world. That's all I can ask for. And obviously she's supported me going off and doing my thing with my career and stuff, but she literally has been the mum of the year, she's amazing ...

''Look after the women in your life because, honestly, what I've learned more than anything about being a dad is how hard it is to be a mum. It's such a hard thing, she hasn't had any help from anybody, she's done it all herself and I think she's truly amazing.''