Cheryl Tweedy quit ballet because she didn't want to spend her life eating salad.

The 35-year-old pop star briefly attended the Royal Ballet Summer School when she was a child but decided to quit ballet at the age of nine after worrying about how restrictive it was.

She told the Daily Mirror: ''I didn't want to have to stand a certain way all my life and only eat salad.''

However, after meeting ballerina Barbara Peters, 81, and admiring her trim figure, Cheryl admitted she may have to reconsider her opinion on ballet.

She told the star: ''I used to do ballet when I was young. You've inspired me to want to get back into it.

''If I can get back into ballet and end up looking like you at 80 - job done.''

Meanwhile, Cheryl - who has been single since splitting from Liam Payne, the father of her son Bear, last July - recently insisted that although she hasn't ''given up'' on relationships entirely, she isn't looking for a new partner at the moment.

She said: ''I wouldn't say I've given up on love. I love, love. But I have paused my relationship goals. All is well. I'm just going with the flow, but I have no plans to meet anybody anytime soon.''

And the 'Love Made Me Do It' hitmaker - who was previously married to Ashley Cole and Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini - admitted the ''lows'' of a relationship going wrong is enough to put her off wanting to find love again.

She said: ''I hate the lows... I hate the lows. It's kind of one of the things that makes us not want to get into a relationship. Nothing quite makes you feel like that, does it? Nothing else.

''And I know you have to take the highs with the lows, so I'm working on being OK with that, but at the moment, I just don't need it. I don't want it.''

Despite splitting from Liam, 25, Cheryl insists they still have a ''good'' relationship and are no different to any other couple who have parted ways after having a child.

She said: ''There's no animosity whatsoever. We are learning all the time. And it's good, it's healthy. We're just like any other couple that have gone through this, but we have a few more eyes watching us... Just a few.''