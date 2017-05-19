Cheryl has legally changed her name back to Cheryl Tweedy.

The 33-year-old singer - who recently welcomed son Bear with partner Liam Payne - has reverted to her maiden name after taking the surnames of her former husbands, Ashley Cole and Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini, during her marriages.

During an interview with BBC Radio 1Xtra's host A Dot, Liam was asked if he ever gets annoyed when people refer to Cheryl by her former husbands' names and he revealed she has legally switched back to her own name.

He said: ''Her name is officially Cheryl Tweedy now, but to be honest it doesn't really bother me, we have a kid together, there's a lot more to our life.''

Liam, 23, also revealed that his bandmate Niall Horan and former boss Simon Cowell played matchmaker for him and Cheryl.

He said: ''It just came about one day. Niall came up to me and said, 'You'll never guess who's got a crush on you?' And I was like, 'who?' He's like, 'Cheryl'. ''Niall hooked it up. Simon kind of half hooked it up.

''I was saying something about Cheryl one night in Simon's house, and he was like, 'I think I know who is going to be the future Mrs Payne', and I was like 'Who are you on about?'

''He was like, 'I'm not telling you, you'll have to wait and see'.

''They played cupid. If you ever need anything hooking up, those are your boys.''

Meanwhile, Liam recently admitted he has no plans to marry Cheryl in the near future.

The 'Strip That Down' singer said: ''I see marriage as more of a religious thing and I'm not really a religious person, so I know it's not really on the cards for me at the moment. So no, not yet, unfortunately.''