Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence have tied the knot.

The 'Dancing With The Stars' professional and the 'Boy Meets World' actor got married at the Fairmont Grand del Mar in San Diego, California on Thursday evening (23.05.19).

Cheryl opted for an off-the-shoulder Romona Keveza gown with a six foot train whilst Matthew looked sharp in a black suit and bow tie combination.

The dancer previously confessed that Matthew ''brings out the best'' in her.

Speaking just days before their wedding, she said: ''Matt brings out the best in me. He enjoys every moment and that helps me appreciate life even more ... I want to have kids. [When we got back together] it was like, 'Let's not waste any time. Time's a tickin'!'''

Cheryl and Matthew met on the 2006 series of 'Dancing With The Stars' and dated for a year, before calling time on their romance. However, they reunited things back in 2017 and Matthew proposed in May 2018 at the Montage Laguna Beach.

She said: ''There was an attraction right away. But we were both really young ... [When we got back together], it felt like the [time passed] didn't happen. I just felt so comfortable.''

Cheryl announced her engagement at the time with a cute post and a string of selfies on Instagram, featuring her new stunning diamond sparkler.

She added the caption: ''OMG! So far so good for 34! #amilliontimesyes #imengaged #herecomesthebride (sic)''

The pair were seeing each other in early 2017 and by the summer they were said to be taking their relationship ''slowly'', but she was ''more in love than ever''.

A source said at the time: ''Cheryl and Matthew are very serious. They are super happy. They tried to keep their relationship on the down low for several months and were taking it very slow, but now they are extremely serious. Cheryl thinks that 'second time's a charm' and she is more in love than ever and Matthew absolutely reciprocates the same feelings.''