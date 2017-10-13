Cheryl Baker says The Fizz are heading back into the studio next January to record another album with Mike Stock.

The group - made up of three original members of Bucks Fizz; Mike Nolan, Jay Aston and Cheryl, and Bobby McVay - has just released their new LP, 'The F-Z of Pop', which entered the UK album chart at number 25 which is the highest chart spot for any album released by the group.

The guys teamed up with legendary pop mastermind Mike - who was one third of songwriting and production team Stock, Aitken and Waterman that ruled the charts in the 80s and early 90s - for the record and Cheryl says she and her bandmates are not resting on their laurels and will be starting work on a follow-up after Christmas.

Speaking to BANG Showbiz, she said: ''We're going into the studio in January to do the next album. Mike Stock has said he can't wait to get back working with us, but he's moved he's studio so we have to wait for that to be finished. I know I can't wait to get back in there, that's my happy place I just love being in the studio and making the sound that is The Fizz, I prefer being in the studio then I do playing live. There aren't any songs ready to go yet, but Mike rights on the hoof. He'll say, 'Right I want to write a song that is about this.' And he'll be off. And then you'll be in the studio and someone will say, 'Oh, I'm not sure about this middle eight.' And Mike will just come up with alternatives, he doesn't need to go off to a darkened room to work. As you talk, he writes it.''

But it maybe that The Fizz will have to wait to work with Mike again as the 65-year-old studio wizard is rumoured to be going to reunite with Kyle Minogue for new music.

Stock, Aitken and Waterman - also made up of Matt Aitken and Pete Waterman - worked with Kylie, 49, on her first four albums and were responsible for her mega hits such as 'I Should Be So Lucky', 'Better the Devil You Know' and 'Hand on Your Heart' and she is believed to be keen to revisit the classic pop sound which made her a global star.

But Cheryl is certain Mike's loyalties lie with The Fizz.

She said: ''Kylie will have to wait for us! Mike told us he wanted to work with Bucks Fizz since in the 80s but our management wouldn't allow it. He said he wants us back in January. The collaboration between us and Mike is fantastic.''

The Fizz are touring the UK until mid-November and the album 'The F-Z of Pop' is out now.