Cheryl Baker says the day when pigs fly will be the day The Fizz represent the UK at the 'Eurovision Song Contest' again.

Cheryl and her bandmates - Jay Aston and Mike Nolan and former member Bobby G - were crowned the winners of the annual music competition back in 1981 when known as Bucks Fizz with their pop classic 'Making Your Mind Up', and their performance will always be remembered due to their skirt ripping dance routine.

Cheryl, 65, has heard the UK's 2020 entry, James Newman's 'My Last Breath', but she has no hope that Britain's representative will take home the prize because our European cousins just won't give us the points needed for victory.

And 'The Land of Make Believe' hitmaker insists there's no chance of The Fizz having another go for that reason.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, Cheryl said: ''I like this year's song, has it got a chance? I think with the public vote we don't stand a chance now.

''Last year we were doing so well on the left hand side of the board and then the public vote came in and we slid down to the bottom on the right. I don't think we stand a chance with the public because I don't think the public in Europe particularly like us. But the song, if you take it on it's own, it's a good song and he sings it brilliantly. If it was fair I could see it being top 10 at least.''

Ruling The Fizz out of a 'Eurovision' comeback, she said: ''When you see a flying pig we might do 'Eurovision' again! We're not the answer.''

The Fizz released their new album 'Smoke & Mirrors' on Friday (06.03.20), the second LP they have recorded with legendary pop producer Mike Stock - who made up 1980s songwriting and producing trio Stock Aitken Waterman with Matt Aitken and Pete Waterman who were responsible for several number ones such as 'You Spin Me Round (Like a Record)' by Dead or Alive, 'I Should Be So Lucky' by Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan's 'Too Many Broken Hearts'.

Cheryl feels so lucky that they got to work with Mike on this LP and 2017's 'The F-Z of Pop' and it's all thanks to a Twitter message sent by a Fizz fan to the studio guru.

She said: ''It's all thanks to Mike Stock, it's actually thanks to a guy called Andrew Hodgkins who tweeted Mike Stock to say, 'Would you like to do an album with The Fizz?' And Mike said, 'Yes.' So it's down to that one tweet. Because of that I DM'd Mike Stock and he responded saying, 'I meant it, I really want to work with you.' Then The A-Z of Pop came out of that, so it was thanks to a Fizz fan that there has been a resurgence, it's given us a new lease of life. We would have worked anyway, we'd have done gigs. But to be releasing new material and be promoting it is great. It's great fun, it takes us back to how it used to be in the 80s. We're so proud of this album.''

The Fizz 'Smoke & Mirrors' tracklist:

1) Winning Ways

2) All We Ever Can Do

3) T.O.T.P

4) From Here To Eternity

5) More Than These Words

6) Reservation

7) The World We Left Behind

8) Nothing's Gonna Last Forever

9) Second To None

10) Storm

11) Boomerang