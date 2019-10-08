Cherry Jones is reportedly joining the cast of 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye'.

The Emmy Award-winning 'The Handmaid's Tale' actress will feature in the biopic about televangelists Jim and Tammy Faye Baker.

Andrew Garfield and Jessica Chastain will play the lead characters in the film, which is directed by Michael Showalter, who has produced films such as 'The Big Sick.'

The film is based on the 2000 documentary of the same name, which was narrated by RuPaul.

In the 1970s and 80s, Jim and Tammy Faye rose from humble beginnings in Minnesota to create the world's largest religious network, The Praise The Lord (PTL) club.

The couple were revered for their message of love, acceptance and prosperity.

Tammy was dubbed as 'the Queen of the Eyelashes' and was renowned for her singing voice and keenness to embrace people from all walks of life.

However, PTL collapsed after sexual scandal, financial problems and scheming rivals tore the marriage apart. Tammy divorced Jim after he was sent to prison for fraud in 1989.

Tammy died aged 65 in 2007, whilst Jim has since remarried.

Abe Sylvia penned the script for the upcoming project and Chastain, 42, will produce along with her producing partner Kelly Carmichael through their Freckle Films production banner.

Gigi Pritzker and Rachel Shane will also produce through their Madison Wells Media while Jordana Mollick is on board as executive producer.

This isn't the first time Jessica has teamed up with Showalter, with the pair developing an untitled holiday comedy for Universal which the 'Dark Phoenix' actress will feature in along with her 'The Help' co-star Octavia Spencer.