Cherry Jones didn't understand a lot of the humour in 'The Party' because it was so UK-centric.
Cherry Jones didn't understand a lot of the humour in 'The Party'.
The 60-year-old American actress jumped at the chance to work with director Sally Potter and co-stars including Kristin Scott Thomas, Emily Mortimer, Cillian Murphy, Patricia Clarkson, Bruno Ganz, and Timothy Spall on the black comedy, especially because it was based in London, but she admitted many of the cultural references went over her head.
She told BANG Showbiz: ''Honestly, I'm feeling a little sheepish answering this because being American, the script and some of the humour in the script passed right over me.
''It was Sally Potter and this cast and it was London that made me want to do it. I had the opportunity to be here a month.''
Meanwhile, Sally, who also wrote the script, was delighted to get her first choice actors for all of the roles in the movie, which is centred around a number of revelations at an intimate party.
She said: ''I wrote the script first and without trying not to imagine any particular actor. One way of thinking about it.
''As soon as I finished it and there was a draft, it felt right to present to these actors.
''And after a read through with these actors they were all my first choice actors and I could see what they could do with it individually and together. And how they could interpret it and they responded very well to it and it went from there.''
And Sally felt the subject lent itself to being shot in black and white.
She explained: ''Black and white is much more colourful from an emotional point of view. People can project their imaginary sense of realness onto what is a slightly abstracted image. The brain makes sense of it. Something happens in the brain that fills the details.
''And of course - a lot of my favourite films ever are in black and white and puts this film in that image.''
The pair will be seen teaming up with the rest of the Justice League in November.
Richie's daughter Sofia has been going out with reality star Disick for just over a month.
The filmmaker has some strong words to say about the original Groot introduced in 'Guardians of the Galaxy'.
Comedies don't get much darker than this pitch-black British movie, written and directed by Sally...
Writer-director Marc Abraham gets ambitious with this biopic about iconic country music star Hank Williams,...
Rick is one of the hottest screenwriters in Hollywood but after the death of his...
I Saw The Light is the new biopic about Hank Williams. The film follows his...
Hank Williams was one of the most iconic country stars America has ever seen, moving...
Elizabeth (Allison Janney), a young movie star is heading off to spend time with her...
An excellent ensemble makes the most of a multi-strand female-centred film that drifts very close...
While there are too many carefully constructed moments in this film, it's a remarkably effective...
It wasn't so long ago when Walter Black lived a happy life, the CEO of...
Somewhere inside "The Perfect Storm" there's a near-perfect movie drowning under gale-force swells of romanticized...
All book-to-film adaptations lose something in the translation, but the narrative gaps are simply insurmountable...
Sporting a back-combed, two-tone mane, spike-heeled Candies and the wardrobe of a trailer park tart,...