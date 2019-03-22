Cher is ''heartbroken'' to have lost her favourite t-shirt - a ''black studded rhinestone shirt'' adorned with a skull and crossbones - after almost 40 years
Cher is ''heartbroken'' to have lost her favourite t-shirt after almost 40 years.
The 'Believe' hitmaker took to social media last week to ask her fans for help as she described the skull and crossbones top and she admitted she was praying to St. Anthony - the Catholic saint often called upon to find lost items - in a bid to locate the missing object.
In a series of tweets, Cher - who has been seen wearing the t-shirt a lot over the years - wrote alongside crying and broken heart emojis: ''My T-Shirt is Gone. Black studded Rhinestone Shirt with white pirate.
''Worn it for 30-40 yrs. My favorite piece of clothing... I'm Asking St. Anthony To Get Involved, He Finds Everything.
''We ask him to help us all the time. I'm sure he's like, WHATS THE MATTER WITH THOSE WOMEN. (sic)''
One follower urged Cher's fans to check online to see if a potential thief was trying to sell the item on eBay, but the star admitted she would pay a lot more than other people to be reunited with the t-shirt.
She responded: ''That would be stupid because I'd give a Gazillion Times more than anyone else. (sic)''
It isn't the first time Cher has spoken out about her favourite swashbuckling item of clothing, having also opened up in the past about her ''raggedy'' style and revealed how fans have been ''chronicling the shirt'' over the years.
She previously said: ''My favorite shirt is 30 years old. As a matter of fact, people have pictures chronicling the shirt, you know, for a million years and I don't care. And I don't care how many times I wear it.''
