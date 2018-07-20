Cher told Amanda Seyfried she'd ''dodged a bullet'' by breaking up with Dominic Cooper.

The 72-year-old singer wasn't very impressed when she first met the actor, and was even more shocked when she learned he'd dated their 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again' co-star for three years after they filmed the first movie in 2008.

Dominic recalled to Vanity Fair magazine: ''[Cher] took one look at me and didn't trust me at all--and told me so herself, which I laughed out loud at. After Amanda made it clear that we used to, once upon a time, be together, Cher said, 'You dodged a bullet there.' ''

But the 40-year-old actor wasn't too upset by Cher's comments as they later became very close and have hung out since filming wrapped and he thinks she's ''wonderful'' company.

He told Vanity Fair magazine: ''She's so funny. She's a really wonderful person to be around. She was kind of just mesmerizing actually; there's a reason she's that popular. There's a reason why everyone stands up and screams when she comes on-screen, because she's someone who's so good at doing that. She's at her best when she's performing. It was unlike anything I'd ever seen on a film set.''

Meanwhile, Dominic recently insisted there were no problems working again with Amanda, who has a 19-month-old daughter with her husband Thomas Sadoski.

The British actor - who split from Ruth Negga in April - said: ''She's a friend. It was always going to be OK. You just have to be delicate with those situations.

''She's married now and has a beautiful child. We knew we were going to be working together (again) on a set, going back to a part which was certainly going to remind us of 10 years earlier, but I know her family, I know her mum, who was there a lot.

''It was a pleasant atmosphere. It was really interesting to see how different our lives are after 10 years. It is a long time and it was nice to spend time (with her).''