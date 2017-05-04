Cher is set to receive the Icon Award at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards.

The 70-year-old singer will be presented with the honour when she attends the star-studded ceremony in Las Vegas on May 21, where she will also take to the stage to perform her hit single 'Believe' in what will be her first awards show performance in over 15 years.

The Icon Award marks Cher's third BMA win, after she previously secured the gongs for Single of the Year for 'Believe' in 1999, and for Dance/Club Play Artist of the Year in 2002.

In 1999 she was also nominated for Top Female Artist and Female Hot 100 Artist of the Year.

Speaking in a statement, the 'If I Could Turn Back Time' hitmaker said: ''I'm honoured to receive the 2017 Billboard Music Awards ICON Award and take the stage to celebrate my love of music with my fans.

''Seeing so many powerful artists - especially female artists emerge and take their place in history through the years has been incredible. I'm honoured to be amongst the previous ICON Award winners and to celebrate this milestone achievement by performing 'Believe' on the show.''

Upon receiving the award, Cher - who has 48-year-old son Chaz Bono with her ex-husband Sonny Bono, and 40-year-old son Elijah Allman with Gregg Allman - will join an esteemed list of past recipients, including Celine Dion, Prince, Jennifer Lopez, Stevie Wonder, and Neil Diamond.

Meanwhile, Dick Clark Productions - who produce the awards bash - dubbed the 'I Got You Babe' singer as having ''incredible talent'' as they announced on Thursday (04.05.17) that she would be receiving the prestigious honour.

CEO Allen Shapiro said: ''Cher's incredible talent has inspired both audiences and other artists for more than six decades. Her impact on the industry has been monumental and unlike any other.''