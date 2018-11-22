Cher appears to be hinting at making a second Abba covers album after having so much fun paying tribute to the Swedish pop superstars.
The 72-year-old singer-and-actress released 10 tracks by the Swedish stars - including 'Fernando', 'Waterloo' and 'SOS' - for the album 'Dancing Queen' in September, after starring as Ruby Sheridan, the mother of Meryl Streep's character Donna, in 'Mamma Mia 2'.
And the Hollywood legend has taken to Twitter to tease her 3.35 million fans that a follow-up could be in the works, by sharing a list of potential songs she'd like to record for it.
She wrote: ''If I was going to do ABBBA 2 ...
''Take a Chance On Me, Super Trooper, Money Money Money, I do I do I do, Honey Honey, I Have a Dream, Vousez vous (sic), Does your mother Know, (and) Rock me (sic)''
Cher said of the first album: ''I've always liked ABBA and saw the original 'Mamma Mia' musical on Broadway three times. After filming 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again', I was reminded again of what great and timeless songs they wrote and started thinking, 'Why not do an album of their music?'
''The songs were harder to sing than I imagined but I'm so happy with how the music came out. I'm really excited for people to hear it. It's a perfect time.''
'Dancing Queen' was recorded and produced in London and Los Angeles with Cher's long-term collaborator Mark Taylor, who previously produced her hit 'Believe' which was number one in over 50 countries.
Though Cher was a big fan of the 'Waterloo' hitmakers - whose music soundtracks the movie - before she started work on the film, she hadn't appreciated how ''complicated'' the tracks were until she started singing them herself.
She previously told BANG Showbiz: ''In America we knew the hit songs, but then when I heard Fernando I heard a different thing. I heard the acting of it and I didn't realise the songs were so complicated and I didn't realise how orchestrated and produced they were.''
Prior to the ABBA record, Cher released her last album 'Closer to the Truth' in 2013.
