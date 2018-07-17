Cher thinks the world ''needs'' 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again' right now as it promises a lot of ''fun''.
The 'I Got You Babe' hitmaker was thrilled to have a pivotal role in the hotly anticipated musical movie and has high hopes about it's success as she believes it is just at the right time for the world.
Speaking at the UK premiere of 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again' in London's Leicester Square on Monday (16.07.18), she said: ''It was really beyond fun [on set]. I've never been on a movie set that's had less tension. I think it's because it's just joyous and fun and nothing more. It's just fun at a time where we need fun.''
Meanwhile, Cher previously admitted she was ''terrified'' of working on 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again' as she was a newcomer on the project.
She said: ''I was terrified because everyone had been together and my character wasn't very liked, so I was nervous, but everyone was nice to me. Meryl was behind a piece of scenery watching me do my number and that made me feel good after the fact. It was hard to go on a set where you were a stranger to everyone. I knew some of the people, but to have such a 'mean grandmother' thing and then work your way into the story and be friends with everybody... but I felt really kind of loved and kind of a great grandmother.''
Though Cher was a big fan of Abba - whose music soundtracks the movie - before she started work on the film, she hadn't appreciated how ''complicated'' the tracks were until she started singing herself.
She told BANG Showbiz: ''In America we knew the hit songs, but then when I heard Fernando I heard a different thing. I heard the acting of it and I didn't realise the songs were so complicated and I didn't realise how orchestrated and produced they were.''
