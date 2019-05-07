Cher gave a surprise performance at the Met Gala on Monday (06.05.19) night.

The 72-year-old singer took to the stage in the Temple of Dendur at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's 2019 Costume Institute Gala at around 10pm and delighted the star-studded crowd with a cover of ABBA's 'Waterloo' and a selection of her own biggest hits, including 'Turn Back Time' and 'Found Someone'.

Cher was introduced to the stage by one of the evening's co-chair's, Lady GaGa, who said: ''Sit down and shut up! We have incredible performances tonight, and I ask you kindly to pay attention. Are you quiet? Are you focused? Are you ready?!''

Dancers from 'Pose' then walked out onto the ancient Egyptian stage, and as they exited, Cher walked on in faded jeans, a silk camisole, black leather jacket and a platinum blonde wig but after 'Waterloo', 'Strong Enough' and 'Believe', she walked off for a costume change, returning in a sequinned sheer bodysuit and dark blue wig.

Before she ended her performance, Cher told the audience how ''proud'' she was to have been asked to sing at the event, which had the theme 'Camp: Notes on Fashion'.

She said: ''I wasn't going to say anything tonight, but then I saw the First Monday in May documentary and it reminded me of when I was a little kid, and it made me kind of excited and depressed, and drama queen-ish. That's who I am.

''But I was really poor, and dyslexic... I had to wear rubber bands on my shoes. I was s**t poor, but I had this love of colour and painting and patterns and everything, fabric.

''When that 64 box of Crayola came out, I lost my mind. I wanted to be something, and I wanted to be more than just a singer and when I met Sonny he'd do anything I'd want him to do, so I just lived out my dream with him, and we just kept going. I just want you to know how proud I am to be here and be a part of this.''

Following her short set, another of the event's co-chairs, Serena Williams, took to the stage to introduce RuPaul, who was the DJ for the rest of the night.