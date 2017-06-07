A musical on Cher's life is set to hit Broadway in 2018.

The 'Believe' hitmaker took to her Twitter account on Tuesday (05.06.17) night to announce that the highly-anticipated production based on her younger years, her successful career and life now will hit the stage in New York City next year.

She wrote: ''Just got off phone w/Writer & Director of musical. There will be performance in theatre with actors, dancers, singer It'll be on Broadway 2018. (sic)''

The show will be directed by Jason Moore, who previously controlled the stage musical 'Avenue Q' as well as the popular a cappella film 'Pitch Perfect', while 'Hamilton's Jeffrey Seller and Flody Suarez are on board to produce.

According to Playbill, a notice read: ''In this production, the characters of BABE, LADY, and STAR represent Cher at different moments of her life -- starting as a teenager who falls for Sonny Bono (BABE), a successful music star navigating the challenges of the entertainment industry (LADY) and the lady we know today with a fascinating wealth of life experience, successes, and failures (STAR).''

Producers are also on the hunt for actors who can play Cher's parents, Bob Mackie, David Geffen, Gregg Allman, Robert Altman, Rob Camilletti and Sigmund Freud.

Although she's no doubt nervous about her life being played out on stage, the 71-year-old legendary singer was happy when she attended a read through recently.

She tweeted at the time: ''I sobbed & laughed, & I was prepared not 2like it. Audience clapped after songs, & gave it standing ovation (sic)''

Cher's career dates back to 1962, when she was working as a backup singer.

However, it wasn't until she released hits 'I Got You Babe,' 'The Beat Goes On,' and 'All I Ever Need Is You' with her husband Sonny Bono that she launched her career.

She then moved into television before she made a musical comeback a decade later.