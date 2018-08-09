Cher will release an ABBA tribute album in September.

The 72-year-old singer - who recently starred in 'Mamma Mia 2' as Ruby Sheridan, the mother of Meryl Streep's character Donna - was inspired to record a number of ABBA covers for her new record 'Dancing Queen', which fans can buy from September 28th.

Cher said: ''I've always liked Abba and saw the original 'Mamma Mia' musical on Broadway three times. After filming 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again', I was reminded again of what great and timeless songs they wrote and started thinking, 'Why not do an album of their music?'

''The songs were harder to sing than I imagined but I'm so happy with how the music came out. I'm really excited for people to hear it. It's a perfect time.''

'Dancing Queen' was recorded and produced in London and Los Angeles with Cher's long-term collaborator Mark Taylor, who previously produced her hit 'Believe' which was number one in over 50 countries.

Cher has released a teaser of her cover of 'Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight)' on YouTube and Spotify and fans who pre-order the album will immediately receive the full song.

Cher released her last album 'Closer to the Truth' in 2013.

The track listing for 'Dancing Queen', as announced on Cher's Twitter account, is:

1. 'Dancing Queen'

2. 'Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight)'

3. 'The Name Of The Game'

4. 'SOS'

5. 'Waterloo'

6. 'Mamma Mia'

7. 'Chiquitita'

8. 'Fernando'

9. 'The Winner Takes It All'

10. 'One Of Us'