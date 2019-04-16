Cher finds her farewell tours ''so embarrassing''.

The 'If I Could Turn Back Time' hitmaker says she has all these farewell shows because she ''honest to God thinks she's never coming back''.

Speaking on The Today Show, she said: ''It's so embarrassing because I keep having these farewell tours because I honest to God think I am never coming back. Like, I'm 100 years old, who's going to come and see me? My mum's 93 and my mum keeps going, 'Cher, age is just a number. If you don't bother it, it won't bother you.' And I keep going, 'Mum, you're crazy.'''

Cher previously insisted she doesn't like her own music.

She said: ''I'm not a Cher fan. I just don't think my aesthetic taste lies in her direction ... I don't like getting old. I'm shocked that I can still run across the stage at my age. I thought I'd be dead ... When I think about my life, it was a really good life. It was hard. It was crazy. And it was laced with amazing and treacherous and sad, like everybody's life.''

And Cher can't ''accept'' the fact she is getting older.

She shared: ''I just don't know how to accept [getting older]. I don't want to either, but I don't really know how to. I look in the mirror, and I see this old lady looking back at me. I have no idea how she got there. If I put 70 candles on my cake, I would blow my brains out, you know?''