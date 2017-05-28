Cher has led the tributes to Gregg Allman.

After it was announced that Gregg - who was the co-founder of the Allman Brothers Band alongside his late brother Duane - passed away peacefully at his home in Savannah, Georgia over the weekend, his former wife Cher took to Twitter to share her sadness.

She wrote: ''IVE TRIED... WORDS ARE IMPOSSIBLE GUI GUI FOREVER, CHOOCH (sic).''

Cher, 71, and Gregg, 69, were married for four years before divorcing in 1979 and they have son Elijah Blue together.

Speaking about their relationship in 1978, Cher revealed she just couldn't cope with his alcohol and drug addictions.

She said: ''Nobody ever made me feel as happy as Gregory did.''

''God, he's wonderful. I don't understand why he can't see it. He's the kindest, most gentle, loving husband and father. But then he forgets and everything goes to s**t.''

A number of other stars paid tribute to Gregg with Keith Urban writing: ''My heart breaks today at the passing of soul brutha Gregg Allman. Blessings and peace to all the Allman family. - KU'' and Chris Evans tweeting: ''Whipping Post on repeat all day today. RIP Gregg Allman. One of the greats.''

John Mayer wrote: ''Eternal love and life to Gregg Allman. RIP,'' Ringo Starr said: ''Rest in peace Greg Allman peace and love to all the family,'' and Sheryl Crow tweeted: ''Broken heart. Gregg Allman I will miss you.''

Following his long career as part of the group and the tragic death of his brother - who passed away in November 1971 after a motorcycle accident - Gregg then went solo before restructuring The Allman Brothers Band and performing an annual three-week run at the Beacon Theatre between 1989 and 2014. In those years, he left and rejoined the band several times.

Along with Elijah Blue, Gregg - who was diagnosed with hepatitis C in 2007 and underwent a kidney transplant in 2010 - is also survived by his children Devon, Layla, Delilah and Michael from past relationships.